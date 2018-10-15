Endpoint Security Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of8.34% by 2023

An ongoing report assessed a decisive investigation added by Crystal Market Research on Endpoint Security Market report presents an all-inclusive study of the market by analyzing the key development trends, driving forces and restraints. This report offers a profound estimation of the including acknowledged innovations, market standardization future rules and esteem chain.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ESET NOD32, Symantec, F-Secure, Panda Security, Trend Micro, IBM, Microsoft, Sophos, Bitdefender, Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems and McAfee. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Global Industry Market Dynamics and Trend Analysis

The Endpoint Security Market was worth USD 10.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.94 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.34% during the forecast period. The developing idea of BYOD crosswise over organizations is anticipated to drive the market over the figure time frame. With the expanding appropriation of BYOD, the workers in an association are getting to corporate information on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, it makes management and safety challenges, which requires propelled end-point security solutions toward shield sensitive business data. Several merchants are creating innovative solutions for meeting the rising demand for mobile device security.

Regional Insights

Europe and North America have the huge share of the overall industry owing the high proliferation of Internet services and cell phones. Moreover, these regions are home to countless members offering propelled answers for a few sections, for example, BFSI, healthcare and automotive, among others. Developing markets of Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America are anticipated to show high development, essentially because of a surge in portability in nations including India, Brazil and China.

Solution Outlook and Trend Analysis

Antivirus solution commanded the market represented the income share of 23.2% in 2015. Antivirus software lessens the likelihood of the endpoint getting contaminated by the dangers, for example, spyware, Trojans, worms, viruses, adware, keyloggers and rootkits. The expansion in critical information over the system is anticipated to upsurge the interest for antivirus arrangements.

Deployment Outlook and Trend Analysis

Cloud-based security services are anticipated to pick up share of the overall industry over the gauge time frame representing an income share of more than 36.6% in 2015. The requirement to diminish the investment and expenditure, the associations are concentrating on the selection of cloud-based services. Furthermore, there is moves from on commence to cloud services as the previous requires extra maintenance and are more costly.

Market Segmentation-

By Solution:

Antivirus

ID/IP

Encryption technologies

Firewall

Application Control

MDS

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization:

SMBs

Enterprise

By Application:

BFSI

Education

Medical

IT & telecom

Industrial

Retail

Others

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA

5. Endpoint Security Market, By Solution

……CONTINUED FOR TOC

