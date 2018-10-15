Electrostatic Precipitator Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2025

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) are a filtration device used for removing fine particulate matter from an exhaust gas by means of an electrostatic force. ESPs possess high collection efficiency and can handle large gas volumes at high temperatures. This renders them vital to heavy industries such as steel mills & cement plants, and especially to thermal power plants. Combustion processes in coal-fired power plants receive a performance boost with the use of ESPs. They also act as conditioning systems for the fly ash and flue gases produced during the process.

Electrostatic precipitators are used in systems to remove the particulate matter from the exhaust smoke of industries such as power plants, refineries, mining, steel, cement, chemicals and metal refining. They are used to control the emission of particulate matter in industrial plants where gas or dust emission is frequent. The industries that are prone to particulate emission are the primary sources for the growth of the electrostatic precipitators market.

The report is segmented on the basis of technologytype, applications& geography. Based on the type of technology used, the market is segmented into wet ESP, dry ESP, plate-wire ESP, wire-plate ESP and wire-pipe ESP. Based on the applications the market is segmented into coal fired generation, electric arc furnaces, gas turbines, solid-waste incinerators, and industrial power, among others. Based on region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, LAMEA, and Africa.

This electrostatic precipitator market is dominated by the presence of well-diversified vendors operating across international, national, and regional levels. Expanding product portfolio, launching technologically innovative product, and growing Mergers & Acquisition (M&A) are the prominent strategies adopted by key market players to consolidate their positions in the market. Major vendors in this market try to expand their market reach by acquiring key local ®ional players. Key markets players have bagged various commercial contracts from advanced economies such as US & Europe for high-end electrostatic precipitators to control pollutions in different industrial processes. The introduction of ESPs by these economiesis to reduce thermal inefficiency, maintenance cost and system downtime.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Technology: Wet ESP, Dry ESP, Plate-Wire ESP, Wire-Plate ESP, Wire-Pipe ESP

By Application : Coal Fired Generation, Electric Arc Furnaces, Gas Turbines, Solid-Waste Incinerators, Industrial Power, Others

By Geography: Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, LAMEA

Some of the major key participants in this market include Alstom, Siemens AG, The Babcox and Wilcox Co., and Blacke-DurrGmBH among others.

