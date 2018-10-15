Aerial Imaging Market – Adoption of Aerial Imaging to Remain Higher in Geospatial Technology

The global aerial imaging market features a fairly fragmented landscape as the top five players held a meagre combined market share of 15.4% in 2016, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). These leading companies are EagleView Technologies Inc., Google Inc., Nearmap Ltd., NRC Group ASA, and Fugro N.V. Most prominent players are actively engaged in bringing technological advancement in services. Several of them are also capitalizing on the synergy of collaborations to bolster their ecosystem of offerings, which will help them consolidate their position in the market.

TMR observes that in the coming years top players are in all likelihood will focus on mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive edge over others. Numerous players are developing smart geo-intelligence solutions to meet the prevailing and emerging needs of end-use industries.

aerial imaging marketThe global aerial imaging market stood at US$1.36 billion in 2016 and the opportunities are expected to reach a worth of US$4.58 billion by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017- 2025, the global market is projected to proliferate at a robust CAGR of 14.60%.

Among all application areas of aerial imaging, geospatial technology led the pack in 2016 by contributing the dominant revenue share. The trend is expected to stay prominent in the coming years as well. This can be attributed to its widespread demand among various end users across the globe.Geographically, North America led the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to retain its lead throughout the assessment period. The growth is underpinned by the extensive demand for aerial

The rising demand for aerial imaging in a diverse range of applications is a key factor driving the global market. The growing adoption of aerial imaging services in business projects in areas including disaster risk estimation, archeology, defense and security, cartography, journalism, construction and development, and tourism is accentuating the market. The demand is attributed to the need for high-resolution imagery in these areas.