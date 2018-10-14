Herbal Beauty Products Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 3.7% by 2026

Research Report Insights (RRI) delivers key insights on the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market in its upcoming outlook titled, “Europe & Asia Pacific Herbal Beauty Products Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. In terms of value, Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period due to various factors, which RRI offers vital insights into in detail.

On the basis of end-use, the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market has been segmented into male and female. Female segment is estimated to account for the largest share by 2016 end. Male segment is expected to account for substantial growth over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of male consumers towards personal grooming and outward appearance is expected to support growth of the male segment over the forecast period.

Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market distribution channel has been segmented into supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, drugstores, beauty salons and online/direct selling. Among all these segments, supermarket segment is expected to account for relatively higher value share during the forecast period. Specialty stores segment has been estimated to occupy the second largest share accounting for 21.1% value share in 2015.

On the basis of type, Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market has been segmented into hair care, skin care, fragrance and oral care. Among all these, skin care segment has been estimated to represent highest value share of 45.7% in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing acne issues owing to increasing humidity and pollution levels is expected to drive growth of the skin care segment in the market in the region during the forecast period. Skin care segment is further sub-segmented as cleanser & toner, cream & lotion, face wash & scrub and others. Among all these sub-segment, cream and lotion is expected to account for major value share over the forecast period. Hair care segment is predicted to occupy second largest position of the pie in terms of revenue contribution. Hair care segment is further sub-segmented as hair oil, powder, shampoo, conditioner and others. Oral care segment is expected to represent substantial growth over the forecast period. The segment is projected to represent CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value growth by 2026 end.

Increasing adoption of products with naturally-derived herbal ingredients for acne, skin and hair problems especially in Asia Pacific region is expected to further drive demand for herbal beauty products market in Europe and Asia Pacific over the forecast period. In addition, availability of wide range of herbal cosmetics in retail outlets coupled with regular launch of new and innovative herbal beauty products by the manufacturers is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

This report discusses trends driving growth of each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market in specific regions including Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). Markets in APAC are expected to record high growth rates in terms of value between 2016 and 2026. Japan has been estimated to be the largest consumer of herbal beauty products followed by China in 2015 across the APAC region.

This report covers detailed profiles of key players in Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market that includes major strategies, key developments, product offerings and others. Key companies profiled in this report are Bio Veda Action Research Co., VLCC Personal Care Ltd., Surya Brasil, Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Lotus Herbals, Hemas Holdings Plc, Sheahnaz Herbals Inc., and Herballife International of America Inc.

Key Segments Covered

By End-use

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Drugstores

Beauty Salons

Online/Direct Selling

By End-use

Hair Care

Hair Oil

Powder

Shampoo

Conditioner

Others

Skin Care

Cleanser & Toner

Cream & Lotion

Facewash & Scrub

Others

Fragrance

Oral Care

Key Regions/Countries Covered

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

ASEAN

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

