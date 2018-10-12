Optical Network Hardware Market 2018 Research Analysis and Potential of Market from 2018-2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Optical Network Hardware Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The global Optical Network Hardware market is expected grow moderately and register a value CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period. Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the growth of global Optical Network Hardware market are identified as, growing demand of fiber optic network for datacenters, advancement in Li-Fi wireless connectivity and increased FTTH broadband internet penetration. However, lack of infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries and higher cost of transition and maintenance from existing cable are some of the restraining factor for the Optical Network Hardware market.

Optical network hardware Market is segmented by equipment and application. Based on equipment, Optical network hardware market is bifurcated into WDM and SONET/SDH. And on the basis of application, the market is segmented into broadband infrastructure, datacenter, fiber optic network and smart cities. The global market for broadband is increasing with the growing rate of internet and smartphone penetration. Broadband infrastructure comprise of wired technologies and wireless technologies, out of which FTTP (Fiber to the Premise) accounts for nearly 7% of global broadband subscriptions, thereby increasing the growth opportunity for optical network hardware market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Optical network hardware market has been valued at approx. USD 32 billion by the end of forecast period with 13% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Optical Network Hardware market, by equipment is segmented as WDM (Wavelength-division multiplexing) and SONET/SDH. The WDM accounted for the largest market share of 69% in 2017. The segment is anticipated to grow at value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period to reach USD 24 Billion by 2023. SONET/SDH is the second largest segment by equipment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

Key Players:

The prominent players in Optical network hardware Market are – Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Alcatel Lucent, Infinera, Cisco systems, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

Regional Analysis

Optical network hardware market is categorized based on region and is comprised of North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

North American region is dominating the market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain the leading region over the forecast period growing with 13% CAGR. The U.S. and Canada are expected to be the prominent regions of the North- America. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region mounting with 16.75% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing investment by Asian government in building high capacity network, increasing trend of broadband network, and emerging datacenter market are some of the factors driving the growth of optical network in the region. Whereas, high installation cost of optical network is expected to hamper the market growth in Asia Pacific during forecast period 2017-2023.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Component manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Suppliers and distributors

Government

Technology investors

Research institutes

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Impact Of Optical Networking On Datacenter And Vertical Integration Model 12

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Scope Of The Study 14

2.1.1 Research Objectives 14

2.1.2 Assumptions 14

2.1.3 Limitations 14

2.2 Market Structure 15

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Research Process 17

3.2 Primary Research 17

3.3 Secondary Research 17

3.4 Market Size Estimation 18

3.5 Forecast Model 18

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction 20

4.2 Drivers 21

4.2.1 Growing Demand For Fiber Optic Network From Data Centers 21

4.2.2 Advancement In Li-Fi Wireless Connectivity 22

4.2.3 Increased FTTH Broadband Internet Penetration 23

4.3 Restraints 24

4.3.1 Lack Of Infrastructure In Developing And Under-Developed Countries 24

4.3.2 Higher Cost Of Transition And Maintenance From Existing Cable 25

4.4 Opportunity 26

4.5 Challenges 26

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis 28

5.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 29

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants 29

5.2.2 Threat Of Rivalry 29

5.2.3 Threat Of Substitute 29

5.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Supplier 30

5.2.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyer 30

Continued…

