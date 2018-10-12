IoT in Education Market – The Growing Vulnerability Around The Security and Privacy of The IoT Ecosystem

IoT in education creates an entire learning flow, from content creation to publication of large online modules. It also helps in the deployment of an academic LMS in educational institutions that essentially allows instructors to manage course content and monitor and evaluate students’ performance. A lecture capture solution (LCS) is another interactive platform used in educational institutions that records lessons, presentations, and meetings in the digital format for later viewing.

The IoT in education market is driven by the production of digital learning solutions supported by strong connectivity, low-cost devices, and strong government initiatives in different regions to promote the adoption of IoT enabled devices in schools and universities. Digital learning solutions efficiently integrate with one another to allow data to flow seamlessly, thereby allowing institutions to build a comprehensive Big Data repository. Increase in the requirement of students to receive information anytime and anywhere and the need to propagate information have brought IoT enabled solutions to the vanguard of the education sector.

However, the growing vulnerability around the security and privacy of the IoT ecosystem and complications regarding financing information technology infrastructure and services are estimated to restrict the growth of the IoT in education market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increase in the adoption of IoT devices is expected to present a number of opportunities for IoT in education market. Many universities are now using hybrid cloud as their enterprise architecture for hosting different IoT applications.

Moreover, there is rise in the use of learning management systems for generating vast data among schools as well as universities. Advance electronic classrooms are now well equipped with lecture capture systems and web streaming that provide material on demand whenever required. IoT also offers a unique opportunity for online digital courses, which helps students to attend courses without being physically present. This has helped students in emerging economies to earn degrees without investing large amounts in higher education. IoT is being used to integrate mobile learning applications. The apps are helping students to take advantage for learning resources, efficiently work on projects, and manage assignments.