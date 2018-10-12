Global Pigments Market, Analysis, Trends, Outlook, Global Titanium Dioxide Market, Largest titanium dioxide market, BASF Sales Pigment : Ken Research

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Global Pigments Market Outlook to 2022 – By Organic Pigment (Azo, Phthalocyanine & HPP) and Inorganic Pigment (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Chrome Based and Others) and By End Users (Paint & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Ink, Construction and Others)” believe that increasing demand from the paints & coatings, plastic and printing industry will have a positive impact on the pigment market

Global Pigments Market by overall market size for pigments in different regions across the world, global pigment market segmentation by product type (Inorganic and Organic), by type of Organic Pigments (Azo, Phthalocyanine & HPP), By Inorganic Pigments (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Chrome Based and Others), By Applications (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction, Printing Inks and Others), By Market Structure (Organised & Unorganised) and By Region (APAC, Europe, Americas and RoW). Country snapshot of China, India, US, Brazil, UK and Germany pigment market. Competition among leading players of the market, global pigments market heat map, company profile of major players (DIC Corporation, Clariant, Meghmani Organics, Sudarshan Chemicals, JECO Group Ltd, Lomon Billions, Lilly Group, BASF, and Tronox).

• The changes in consumer preference towards environment friendly pigments with enhanced will have a positive impact on Global Pigments Market.

• Efforts of manufacturers to diversify their product portfolio and come up with better and innovative products will have a positive impact on demand for pigments in various industries.

• Growth in construction industry across numerous countries around the world will be the growth engine for paint industry which will subsequently augment the pigment industry on a global level.

The pigment market is at a mature stage on a global level and is heading towards more consolidation. Majority of the market is dominated by a few major players. China is the leading producer followed by US, India and other nations like Germany UK and Brazil. China will continue to lead the global market and it is expected that the Indian market will witness significant growth. The demand for organic pigments is likely to grow, especially HPP pigments, while inorganic pigments based on heavy and toxic metals like mercury, lead and cadmium are likely to witness drop in overall demand. Owing to the expected growth in China and India, APAC region will dominate the market. Demand from other Asia Pacific countries like Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia is also likely to increase. APAC will be followed by the Americas, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW).

Demand from application segments like paints & coatings, plastic and printing ink industry will boost the global demand for pigments. The paint industry in China, US and India is expected to witness growth owing to the rise of construction industry in these countries. Application of pigments in the printing ink industry will be driven by the new innovations in the packaging and digital printing industry. Latest technologies like 3D printing will propel the pigment manufacturers to come up with products that have excellent physical and chemical properties. TiO2 will continue to dominate the global market while organic pigments will witness a growth in their overall market share of the global pigment market.

Key Target Audience

• Pigment Manufacturers

• Pigment Intermediaries Manufacturers

• Major Importers and Exporters of Pigment

• Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2017-2022 – Future Forecast

Pigment Manufacturing Companies:

DIC Corporation, Clariant, Meghmani Organics, Sudarshan Chemicals, JECO Group Ltd, Lomon Billions, Lilly Group, BASF, and Tronox

