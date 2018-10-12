Cloud Gaming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Cloud Gaming market size was 45 million US$ and it is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

Buy Now This Report@ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2470854

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client.

During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Try sample report @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-cloud-gaming-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

The key players covered in this study: Sony,GameFly (PlayCast),Nvidia,Ubitus,PlayGiga,Crytek GmbH,PlayKey,Utomik (Kalydo),51ias.com (Gloud),Cyber Cloud,Yunlian Technology,Liquidsky,BlacknutSAS,Alibaba Cloud,Baidu,Tencent Cloud,Ksyun (Kingsoft),LeCloud.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Go To discount link@ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-cloud-gaming-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Application, split into:

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Read report overview @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-cloud-gaming-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

About us:

Market research is the new buzzword in the market, which helps in understanding the market potential of any product in the market. Reports And Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.

Contact Us

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

info@reportsandmarkets.com

Ph: +44-020-3286-9338 (UK)

Ph: +1-214-736-7666 (US)