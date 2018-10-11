Kombucha Market Report 2018 – Health-Ade, Millennium Products, KeVita, Reed’s

Kombucha also referred to tea mushroom or manchurian mushroom is a blend of fermented, lightly vivacious sweetened black/green tea drinks. Kombucha is usually intended as functional beverage for their health advantages. It is formed by fermenting tea via an interdependent colony of yeasts and bacteria i.e. SCOBY. Kombucha has been publicized with claims that they can treat wide variety of human diseases, including cancer, AIDS, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides other unverified helpful effects such as incitement of the immune system, boosting libido, and reverse of gray hair.
The primary factors which drive the global kombucha market are increasing consumer disposable income along with changing lifestyle. Besides, rise in occurrences of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases have also supported the market growth. Though, high distribution & inventory carrying cost is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness for kombucha as a health drink, and growing investment in R&D to increase product portfolio is expected to bring several growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.
The global kombucha market is mainly classified on the basis of flavor, type, distribution channel, and geography. Flavor segment comprises citrus, apple, flowers, herbs & spices, berries, coconut & mangoes, and other flavors. Type segment includes bacteria, yeast, mold, and other types. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into health stores, supermarkets, and online stores.
Based on geographical analysis, global kombucha market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of the Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players profiled in the market include Health-Ade, Millennium Products, KeVita, Reed’s, Inc., Equinox Kombucha, American Brewing Company, Healthy Brands Collective, Revive Kombucha, Tonica Kombucha, and MOCU Health, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Kombucha Market with respect to major segments such as flavors, and distribution channel
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Kombucha Market will be included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Kombucha Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Global Kombucha Market
Flavor Segments
Citrus
Herbs & Spices
Apple
Berries
Flowers
Coconuts & Mangoes
Other Flavors
Type Segments
Mold
Bacteria
Yeast
Other Types
Distribution Channel Segments
Health Stores
Supermarkets
Online Stores
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
Italy
France
Rest of the Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of the Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
