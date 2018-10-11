Global Sports Nutrition market is estimated to reach $66 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024. Sports nutrition products are the nutrients which are mainly consumed by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their health, enhance performance & stamina and to increase muscle growth. These nutrients are available in various forms such as sports food, sports drink, and other various sports supplements. Due to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, besides bodybuilders & athletes, these sports products are consumed by recreational and lifestyle users. Emerging countries signify high potential growth for these sports nutrients due to increasing health awareness and increasing disposable income.
Rapid urbanization, increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs, concern over personal appearance, and increasing number of non-traditional users are the factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition market. Though, food safety issues and accessibility of low-priced counterfeit products may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of distribution channels and increasing adoption in developing countries might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecast years.
The global sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, and geography. The market is segmented by product type into sports food, sports drink, and sports supplements.
Based on geography, global sports nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players includeGlanbia Plc., Abbott Nutrition Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Post Holdings, Inc., among others.
Scope of Sports Nutrition Market
Product Type Segments
Sports Food
Sports Drink
Sports Supplements
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
