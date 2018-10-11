Erythropoietin Drugs Market Growth, Forecast 2023

Erythropoietin is present in the bone marrow cells controlling the production of red blood cells. They can be used for the treatment of anemia, HIV, and Cancer. Various synthetic forms of erythropoietin are available in the market due to advancements in recombinant DNA technology.

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was worth USD 9.94 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 9.7%, to reach USD 15.79 billion by 2023.

Increased incidence of anaemia, rising commercialisation of EPO drugs and favourable reimbursement policies are further driving the market growth. As cheaper biosimilars are also available the market is expected to propel during the forecast period.

The market for Erythropoietin Drugs is broadly categorized into product, application and drug class. By

product the market is divided into Epoetin-alpha, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and others. Epoietin-alfa holds the largest market share. By application the market is classified into cancer, haematology, renal diseases and neurology. Cancer segment is predicted to be fastest growing segment. By drug class the market is segmented into biologics and biosimilar. Biosimilars are predicted to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Erythropoietin Drugs market was dominated by Europe followed closely by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Limited and Biocon Ltd. , LG Life Sciences Ltd. , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. ,, .Amgen Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories LtdLtd. , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ,Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Johnson & Johnson, Celltrion, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

