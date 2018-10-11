Disposable Incontinence Products Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2026

Disposable incontinence products are designed to absorb urine, block odor, and maintain a moisture barrier from the skin of patients suffering from incontinence and other urological disorders. These products are designed for both men and women.

The global disposable incontinence products market has been segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, distribution channel, and regions.

The report presents a brilliant account of the global disposable incontinence products market, focusing on market dynamics, market segmentation, and vendor landscape. It offers useful guidelines to help secure a strong position in the market. The report is analysis and prediction of revenue based on the extensive primary and the secondary research methodologies.

Consumption of personal hygiene products and increasing disposable income globally, along with increasing global aging population, and prevalence of chronic kidney disease, bladder infection, neurologic injuries are driving global market growth.

Disposable incontinence products help in controlling involuntary loss of urine along with odor protection. These products are also used to treat patients with urinary tract and other urological disorders and comprise urinary catheters and urine bags to drain and collects urine from the bladder. Demand for disposable incontinence products is expected to grow continuously over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of these products in home care settings, especially in developed countries. A growth of the market is projected to be further driven by increasing the availability of these products through online sales channels.

However, adverse impact on the environment owing to a disposal of waste material, consumer reluctance to purchase incontinence products, and urinary tract infections associated with urinary catheters are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global disposable incontinence products market over the forecast period. developing regions such as Asia Pacific is also expected to be an attractive market in terms of opportunities for disposable incontinence products manufacturers during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America dominated the global market with 38% revenue share of the overall disposable incontinence products market in 2015. In terms of value, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also expected to be an attractive market in terms of opportunities for disposable incontinence products manufacturers during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global disposable incontinence products market include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Inc.

