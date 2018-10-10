Rediscover the age-old route to your heart with exotic delicacies from the spice route Kabul to Kolkata which includes appetizing starters like Chapalli Kebab, Peshawari Murgh Tikka Rajma Tikka, Lal Mirch ka Paneer Tikka, Subz ki Shammi and Machi ke Kebab along with elaborate main course of Murgh Pasanda, Nihari, Lahori Aloo Ghost, Pindi Chana and mouth-watering desserts like Afghani Cream rolls, Khajur Halwa and Sheer Brinj.

What: ‘Spice Route Delicacies from Kabul to Kolkata’

Where: The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai

When: From 15th October, 2018 onwards

Time: 7:30 to 11:30 pm

Cost: Ranges from Rs 500/- to Rs 850/- (Veg & Non-Veg)