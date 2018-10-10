Japan Proton Therapy Market Research Report 2018 – Mitsubishi Electric,Hitachi

The report titled “Japan Proton Therapy Market Research Report 2018” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and the future outlook for proton therapy in Japan. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

Long–term Growth Projection:

1.Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric agree to integrate Proton Therapy System Business

2.Japan is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the proton therapyindustry

3.The future Japan proton therapy market is likely to reach more than US$ 3 Billion by 2025

4.Mitsubishi Electric is a technology leader in the field of proton therapy in Japan

5.Hitachi has the second highest share in the treatment rooms segment

The report contains granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of Japan proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment rooms by companies. The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with a focus on the pros and cons of the proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.

The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on the number of patients treated at Japan proton therapy centers from 2008 to 2016.

The report also includes an assessment of Japan’s reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed in detail. The report also explores detailed descriptions of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Japan proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Japan proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent developments & trends of the proton therapy market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are: Mitsubishi Electric,Hitachi, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. and Ion Beam Applications(IBA).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report are:

1.Proton Therapy Current Applications

2.Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

3.Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

4.Market Size & Analysis: Japan Proton Therapy (2012 – 2025)

5.Market Opportunity Assessment: Japan Proton Therapy (2012 – 2025)

6.Japan’s Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

7.Japan’s Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

8.Japan’s Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy

9.Accelerator

10.Japan’s Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 – 2016)

11.Japan’s Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

12.Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

13.Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

14.Proton Therapy Market – Major Deals

15.Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Japan Proton Therapy Market

16.Major Companies’ Analysis

