Embedded Systems Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Embedded Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Embedded Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

An embedded system is a combination of software and hardware which together facilitate the accurate functioning of a target device. The significant characteristics of an embedded system are speed, power, size, accuracy, reliability and adaptability. Embedded systems can be defined as application-specific, special purpose systems and they are designed typically for meeting real time constraints. These systems are used across a diverse range of application areas which include automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and military & aerospace among others. The global embedded system has been segmented on the basis of hardware and software, including processor IP, microcontrollers and microprocessors, digital signal processors, application-specific integrated circuit, field processing gate arrays, embedded boards, operating systems, software development and testing tools, middleware, open-source software and tools.

Embedded hardware covered over 93% of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. Product includes microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors (DSP), microprocessors and others. Embedded software includes middleware tool and operating system (OS). Embedded systems have real-time restraints since they are used for a variety of safety vital purposes. This has led to the requirement for proficient software modified for the target purpose. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2016 to 2021.

Automotive applications covered over 24 % of the overall market in 2015 and are projected to remain the largest sector over the forecast period. In automotive industry, embedded systems are used for safety, infotainment, and engine control among others. Growing demand for vehicles outfitted with car-to-road communication facilities and efficient navigation is estimated to drive the market. Furthermore, shifting focus towards hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) to control emission is estimated to fuel embedded system market growth. Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest rising application, at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2016 to 2021. Handheld and Portable medical equipment and devices such as essential signs monitoring systems make wide use of embedded systems. Consumer electronics including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), microwave ovens and mobile phones, uses embedded software and hardware is projected to nurture the market over the next five years. Industrial applications include infrastructure, energy, and process control among others. Data feedback and acquisition control systems for automation are anticipated to provide positive avenues to market growth for industrial applications.

Key hardware components include microcontrollers, DSPs and microprocessors etc. Key market players include NXP (Freescale Semiconductor), Renesas Electronics, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Altera, Infineon Technologies, Microchip, Fujitsu Limited, STMicroelectronics, Atmel and Texas Instruments, Inc. among others.

The embedded system industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 40 % of the industry share. Renesas Electronics is the global largest vendors accounted for 7.66 % of the industry share in 2015 and offers wide range of components which in turn intensifies the dependency of OEMs, while the embedded systems ’revenue of this company is decreasing year by year. In 2016, with the acquisition of a leading embedded solutions provider intersil, Renesas Electronics ‘revenue will show an upward trend. Other key players include ARM Limited, Advantech, Kontron, and Analog Devices among others.

The global Embedded Systems market is valued at 68900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 105700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

NXP(Freescale)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Xilinx

Altera

Infineon Technologies

Microchip

Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Atmel

ARM Limited

Advantech

Kontron

Analog Devices

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Embedded Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Embedded Systems manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Embedded Systems Manufacturers

Embedded Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Embedded Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data,we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Embedded Systems market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

