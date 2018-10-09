Train Control and Management System Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $5,412.3 Million by 2025 and Project a CAGR of 8.0% During the Forecast period 2018–2025. Train control and management system (TCMS) controls the train traffic and manages the inner functions in trains. TCMS allows trains to operate at optimum efficiency while keeping the passengers safety as priority.

Factors impacting the market:

Growing number of train commuters and effective emission norms have led transportation by trains to be managed efficiently with less resources. Moreover, growing operation of automated trains and metro trains require an effective TCMS. Train delays and fatal accidents are the major concerns in developing countries, so more adaptive and flexible management system is required.

An autonomous decentralized train control and management system is gaining popularity as it not only controls real time properties but is also helpful in train management such as rescheduling. Ongoing research and development in train control and management systems such as obstacle detection assistance systems are expected to minimize train collision incidents.

TCMS market looks promising owing to technological advancement, stringent government laws regarding rail safety and growing expansion of rail network throughout the world. However, the risk involved in TCMS such as failure in train control system may lead to colossal damage of public properties and human lives.

Key players profiled in the report:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Alstom SA, General Electric., Thales Group, EKE Group, CAF (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles) S.A., Strukton Rail, Oranjewoud NV and Bombardier Inc. among others.

Key benefits offered from the report include

An in-depth analysis of the Train Control and Management System market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Analysis of Global Train Control and Management System Market with respect to key segments such as component, type and control solution

An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Train Control and Management System Market has been covered in the report

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2025

Profile of the major players in the Global Train Control and Management System Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies

Geographical Analysis:

In Japan, the east Japan Railway Company is now conducting the trial for advanced train administration and communication system, this system is a wireless onboard control system.

Scope of the Global TCMS Market:

Component Segments

Vehicle Control Unit

Human Machine Interface

Mobile Communication Gateway

Type Segments

Electric Multiple Unit

Metros & High-Speed Train

Diesel Multiple Unit

Control Solution Segments

Communication-Based Train Control Solution

Integrated Train Control

Positive Train Control

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

