Things need to know about GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., the world’s leading supplier of innovative CAD solutions, released and presented GstarCAD 2019 on its 5th GstarCAD Global Partner Symposium starting from September 10th. GstarCAD 2019 was unveiled with Collaborative Design system which is a new breakthrough for CAD design/drafting, drawing intensive attention and interest from global partners and industry experts.

Why collaborative design?

Although collaboration is not a new concept, it is becoming well-known when the topics on BIM began to prevail in recent years. In fact, collaboration is not only related to BIM and construction industry but also related to the project which involves a group of designers/draftsmen working together since any design is not just about a single drawing. How to avoid frequent design changes especially at the later stage of a project directly affects the time limit and cost of the project, and it is always a big headache for most project managers. Collaborative design is the right way to resolve this problem. Unlike a management system, a collaborative design system is more focused on the design itself rather than process and document management. By providing on-site and in-time communication and interaction among project team members in design, most design conflicts, and design errors can be avoided at the early stage of a project, thus significantly improving the overall team efficiency and reducing the project cost.

What’s GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design?

GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design is the world’s first DWG-based collaborative design system. It enables cross-department and cross-team collaboration, allowing designers/draftsmen to work together more efficiently on projects and significantly reducing the design errors and cost. The collaborative design system is especially applicable for manufacturing or construction companies where people need to frequently use Xref to work with each other and the overall team efficiency is highly valued. Meanwhile, based on the new technologies like data incremental storage and transmission, Collaborative Design of GstarCAD 2019 is also implemented as a drawing version management system, making it very easy to trace and return to any previous version and locate design changes by one click, and ensuring design quality and overall accuracy of specific projects.

Feature Highlights

* Collaborative design modes

GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design provides three working modes: Timely, synchronous and asynchronous collaboration. Each working mode can be applied to certain working scenarios such as plan discussion, drawing design, drawing review and so on.

* Roles and permission management

For each project, the project manager can assign role and permission to each project member and each member can access (read/edit/save/submit) to drawing files according to his/her permissions pre-assigned.

* Super Xref

Super Xref is one of the key technologies of GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design. By creating multi-person and multi-direction drawing reference within a project, it enables every member in the project easily to check the design progress of others and timely handle the conflicts brought by design changes. It is also possible to make reference to a certain part or certain objects of a drawing via defining and applying reference rules.

* Drawing version management

Through the incremental storage technology each project member can quickly save and submit his/her drawing design at any moment and every submission is retained as a drawing version with a log record. With GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design system it is very convenient to view, trace or restore any history version according to the logs.

* Check and confirmation of design changes

By extracting drawing data in an incremental way, all the design changes between two versions can be quickly sorted out and listed by one click. The change details (added/deleted/modified) can be instantaneously located in the drawing by clicking the list items one by one. It is also possible to modify or confirm the changes or switch confirmed changes to non-display.

About Gstarsoft

Founded in 1992, with more than 25 years of experience in CAD business, Gstarsoft has gained a large number of users and global partners through quality products and premium service. The worldwide distribution networks cover over 50 countries and most partners have more than 10 years of cooperation with Gstarsoft. With 4 R&D centers and over 150 software development professionals, Gstarsoft keeps devoting to streamlining the design procedures and revolutionizing the design industry by providing more innovative CAD solutions with new technologies in the fast-changing market.