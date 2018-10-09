Sustainable Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of7.10% by 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to Sustainable Packaging Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Market Trend Outlook

The Sustainable Packaging Market was worth USD 202.61 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 375.64 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period. Sustainable packaging is the usage and development of packaging which brings about enhanced sustainability. This includes expanded usage of life cycle inventory (LCI) and life cycle assessment (LCA) to help direct the usage of packaging which diminishes the impacts on the environment. The objectives are to enhance the long term quality and feasibility for people and the life span of natural ecosystems. Sustainable packaging must fulfil the practical and financial requirement of the present without trading off the capacity of upcoming generations to meet their particular needs. Sustainability isn’t really an end state; however it is a constant process of enhancement.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Gerresheimer, DS Smith, Berry Global, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi, Amcor Flexibles Chakan, WestRock, Sonoco, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group S.A. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Bags

Bottles & Jars

Trays

Boxes

Films

Pouches & Sachets

IBC

Drums



By Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal (Aluminum)

Others

End User

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Automobile & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Regional Insights

The European market is assessed to represent the biggest share in sustainable packaging market on the background of high focus of the packaging makers and ascend in discretionary income of the customers. North America is anticipated to trail in sustainable packaging market as the area has most astounding consumption of packaging. The MEA area is assessed to contribute small but quickly developing share of the overall industry in sustainable packaging market. Development in maintainable packaging market in Latin America locale is anticipated to be direct amid the figure time frame.

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

