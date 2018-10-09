Latest New on Electricity Transmission Towers Industry Competition Analysis by Players

Electricity transmission towers are units that support power carrying conductors, i.e. overhead power lines between the generating end station and the local end substation. Electricity transmission towers play a vital role in delivering power through overhead lines by structurally supporting heavy high-voltage conductors. To transmit maximum power (110 kV or above) through overhead lines, typically towers have a height varying between 15 meters and 55 meters to withstand the tension. Normally, for heavy power transmission, HVDC (high-voltage direct-current) technology is used in long distance transmission to reduce power losses, and limit voltage drops; these DC conductors carry uniform voltage throughout their cross-sectional area. At maximum efficiency, the sending-end voltage should be equal to the receiving-end voltage, without any voltage drop out.

Request PDF Sample Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/114123

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electricity Transmission Towers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing demand for electricity and an increased rate of industrialization in developing countries drives the growth of the electricity transmission tower market. Aging infrastructure and increasing rate of bulk power transmission across long distances drives growth of the electricity transmission towers market. Varying steel prices, availability of steel, and import and export restrictions may impact the electricity transmission towers market.

The worldwide market for Electricity Transmission Towers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-electricity-transmission-towers-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower

Prysmian

Daji

Changan Steel Tower Stock

Associated Power Structures

Karamtara Engineering

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Nexans

Market Segment by Type, covers

AC

DC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Generating Station

Mining Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Check Discount on Report At: http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/114123

Major Points From TOC:

Chapter Four: Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America Electricity Transmission Towers Market by Countries

5.1 North America Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Electricity Transmission Towers Market Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.3 Canada Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.4 Mexico Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Electricity Transmission Towers Market by Countries

6.1 Europe Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Electricity Transmission Towers Market Revenue and Share by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 Germany Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.3 UK Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.4 France Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.5 Russia Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.6 Italy Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Related Link: http://prsync.com/analytical-research-cognizance/electricity-transmission-towers-market-size-share-development-growth-and-demand-forecast-to–2695311/