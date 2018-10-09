Global Fish Oil Market 2017-2024 Research Report | Latest Trends, Growth & Forecast

The new Fish Oil Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the fish oil and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the fish oil market include Colpex international, Copeinca AS, Corpesca SA, FF Skagen A/S, FMC Corporation, Marvesa Holding N.V., Omega Protein Corporation, Pesquera Diamante S.A, Pesquera Exalmar, TASA, and TripleNine. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for fish oil among consumer owing to its varied health benefits is likely to have its long-lasting impact on the global fish oil market. Moreover, rising consumption of fish among human is also serving as a key driver for the market. Further, rising aquaculture activities in emerging economies are expected to drive demand for feeds consisting of fish oil, thereby boosting the market growth. Further, the indirect consumption of fish oil is expected to propel the industry growth in the years to come. On the flip side, increasing the price of the fish oil is the major factor which can act as a restraint for the market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of fish oil.

Market Segmentation

The broad fish oil market has been sub-grouped into source species and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Source Species

• Anchovy

• Mackerel

• Sardines

• Cod

• Herring

• Menhaden

• Others

By Application

1. Aquaculture

• Salmon & Trout

• Marine fish

• Crustaceans

• Tilapias

• Eles

• Cyprinids

• Others

2. Animal Nutrition & Pet food

3. Pharmaceuticals

4. Supplements & Functional food

5. Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for fish oil in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

