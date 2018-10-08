Virtual Desktop Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The virtual desktop is an individual user’s interface with virtualized environment, where the virtualized desktop is stored in some remote server rather than locally. Desktop virtualization software separates the physical machine from the software and presents an isolated operating system for the users. Virtual desktop appliances include Microsoft virtual PC, VMware Workstation and parallels desktop for Mac. The benefits of it include cost saving, efficient use of resources and energy, improved data integrity because backup is centralized. It provides an ability to users to manage and control desktop from one centralized location.

The emerging of virtual technology has benefitted businesses in numerous way some of them are telecommuting on the rise, streamline workplace communication, support workplace mobility, and enhance data security. The driving force behind virtual desktop technology is consumerization of IT, the proliferation of devices beyond the traditional desktop PC and the rise of a mobile workforce. VDIs recent advancements, including improved storage technologies and full graphical processor unit (GPU) support in VDI desktops, are contributing to the rising number of workplaces enlisting VDI. In short, these changes now allow users to do basically everything in their remote VDI desktops that they can do using a traditional desktop or laptop.

Major Key Players:

Citrix Inc. (U.S),

Dell, Inc. (U.S),

Microsoft Corp. (U.S),

Red Hat Inc.(U.S),

VMware,Inc. (U.S) ,

HP , Inc.( U.S) ,

NComputing Co.Ltd ( U.S) ,

IBM Corp.(U.S),

Google,Inc.(U.S),

Mokafive (U.S).

According to MRFR, The global Virtual Desktop market is expected to grow at USD ~5 Billion by 2022, at ~9% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Industry News:

May 16, 2017– VMware, has announced to deliver its horizon cloud on Microsoft Azure to bring the organization’s virtual desktops and applications to cloud platform.

September 6, 2017 – Dell Inc. has their desktop virtualization solutions that makes easier for the customers to deploy, configure and manage their VDI environments.

16, May 2017 – VMware has went into partnership with Microsoft and offered Desktop-as-a-Service infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.

Competitive Analysis

The market of virtual desktop appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Segmentation:

The virtual desktop market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type: Comprises Cloud-Based Software-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service Cloud-Based VD, Private Hosting Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop –as-a-Service Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop among others.

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises On-premise Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and others.

Segmentation by Vertical: Comprises IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Transportation, Government, Aerospace & Defense among others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global virtual desktop market with the largest market share due to the growing competitive pressure among IT industries and reducing the operational cost of the industries, which is gaining demand in virtual desktop market in these region and is expected to gain growth by 2022. Global virtual desktop market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2016 to 2022 due to advancement in smart technology. The Asia Pacific market for virtual desktop market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022).

Intended Audience