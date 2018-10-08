Star Sportssub licensesBCCI audio rights to Sports Flashes for Global Audience

Sports Flashes to start live feed for Global Audience starting West Indies Series from October 4, 2018

New Delhi, October 8, 2018: Star Sports, India’s largest sports broadcaster sub licensedBCCI audio rights to Sports Flashes, India’s biggest Multi-sports App which runs the Only 24×7 Sports Radio Channel of India. The rights are allotted for five years and will include Audio Broadcast of BCCI Audio feed for Global Audience for Radio to Sports Flashes.

First time in the history of Indian cricket, the game will be broadcast live around the World for Global Cricket Audience on Radio.Sports Flashes will be using the services of world known commentators like Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, MohdKaif, AtulWassan, Brad Hogg, Rohan Gavaskar, Lisa Sthalekar, Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Ashok Malhotra.

The estimated Indian audience globally who consumes cricket is 20 Million which is increasing year on year. There are 30.80 million NRIs globally and this population is increasing by 1% every year.

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said, “We thank Star Sports for giving us this opportunity for being the official partner for BCCI Audio feed. We intend to reach an audience of 350 Million International Cricket Fans around the world over the next 5 years through our International English feed. Besides this, we shall provide a special Hinglish feed for the Global South Asian fans of Indian Cricket outside India. We shall be tying up with various radio stations globally for live feeding of the audio content. We are ready with the tie-up for West Indies series.”

Radio Sports Flashes was launched in January 2018 as 24×7 Internet Radio Channel, that broadcast Sports content like Live Chat Commentaries, Talk Shows, Special Sports Programs, Experts Comments, Sports News & Updates, Audio Documentaries, University Sports &Sportainment Content.

Radio Sports Flashes is available on the Sports Flashes Mobile App and sportsflashes.com

ABOUT STAR SPORTS:

Home to a number of leading domestic and International sports, the Star Sports network with twelve channels broadcasts premier sporting events which include cricket coverage under the purview of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) New Zealand Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Board and Asian Cricket Council (ACC); Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL); Karnataka Premier League (KPL); Caribbean Premier League (CPL); VIVO Pro Kabaddi; Football under Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Hero I-League, Hero Super Cup, Premier League, Bundesliga; Badminton under Badminton World Federation (BWF) events, Premier Badminton League (PBL); Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT); and other premium sports such as Formula 1; Wimbledon, The French Open and US Open.