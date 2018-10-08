Slim’n Lite Offers Convenient Meal Delivery Services In Dubai

Slim’n Lite

Slim’n Lite a leading meal delivery service in Dubai caters real food made from farm-fresh ingredients. They deliver ready to eat meals expanding to thousands of households in a number of cities in the Middle East. Customers can now enjoy fresh, delicious and chef-prepared meals delivered straight to their doorstep.

“At Slim’n Lite we are reinventing how meal time works. And we make it easy to enjoy healthy and delicious meals with your family”, says the founder of the company. “Weeknight dinner can now be spent with less time in the kitchen and more time at the dinner table”.

He further states, “We are excited to offer our customers fresh and healthy food that is no longer limited to just being fast food or produce from the local supermarkets. We want to make healthy meals accessible to people in an attempt to help change their lifestyle”.

Each week Slim’n Lite offers a variety of fully prepared meals for different types of eaters whether it is children, vegetarians, even wheat-free and low carb consumers. They have a team of highly skilled chefs who will design individualised meal plans to target customers’ taste preferences. All meals are made from scratch using fresh and local ingredients ensuring commitment to the best quality and sustainability.

The combination of delicious and high-quality food and the convenience of delivery make diet delivery in Dubai effective in achieving health and wellness goals.

No chopping or preparation is necessary with meals arriving with heating instructions. Customers can order from a variety of options designed to suit their meal requirements. Whether they are looking for daily meals, healthy meals for events or children’s meals for school, Slim’n Lite don’t just offer meals, but their meals help shape people’s lifestyles.

About Us

Slim’n Lite is a lifestyle and nutrition center that was launched in 2007 with the goal to aid residents in the U.A.E. We prepare healthy and delicious meals using farm fresh ingredients to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle. Whether you are looking to eat delicious meals, lose weight or boost muscle mass, we have a team of skilled chefs who will design a meal plan and deliver it to your doorstep. Our meal plans are not only for individuals but cater to companies, events and children’s meal requirements. Our meal plans can be customized and we take pride in understanding your needs, taste and lifestyle. For more information, visit us on https://www.slimandlite.ae/