Portable Medical Electronic Equipment Market is designed to aid in the diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of medical conditions with display of data on mobile computing device such as a smart phone or a tablet. Portable medical devices are improving the healthcare for millions of patients globally. These advanced and affordable devices help in monitor their vital signs themselves at home or hospital. Devices such as heart rate monitors, blood glucose monitors, and among others have enhanced the quality of life for those with acute or chronic diseases or conditions. Non-moving touch buttons, touch screens and proximity detectors, which are similar to interfaces on the smartphone, are making medical devices easier to use with limited possibilities for user error.

Increasing occurrences of lifestyle diseases and increased awareness among the middle aged population are expected to drive the market. Moreover, changing demographics, growth in income levels and changing lifestyle elevates the growth of market. Lack of regulatory bodies and rules & regulations in developing countries are limiting the growth of market. Moreover, need for training and advertising in rural areas to familiarize the doctors with technology and to reduce fear among patients due to unfamiliarity also hinder the growth of market. Introduction of telemedicine, nanotechnology and semiconductors in healthcare industry provides opportunity for the market.

The portable medical electronic equipment market is segmented based on the equipment type, end-user and geography. Equipment type is further segmented into respiratory products, pulse oximeter, heart monitors, medical imaging, blood pressure monitors and others. Furthermore, end-user is segmented into hospitals, nursing home, homecare patient, physicians’ offices and others. Based on geography, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world (RoW).

The key players in the market are CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., and Roche Diagnostics, Panasonic, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and Medtronic

Scope of Portable Medical Electronic Equipment Market

Equipment Segments

Respiratory product

Pulse oximeter

Heart monitors

Medical imaging

Blood pressure monitors

Others

End-User Segments

Hospitals

Nursing Home

Homecare Patient

Physicians’ Offices

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

