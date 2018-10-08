Godrej Golf Links – Luxurious Villas in Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Links Villas are going to be the part of 100 acres of development for mixed use in Greater Noida and it will have commercial properties in the near future. When Godrej Properties is entering Sector 27 in Greater Noida, the real estate market around this area is going to have great boom. Godrej Golf Links villas are going to have residential units of different dimensions like 2359 sq. ft, 2835 sq. ft, 4690 sq. ft., 6168 sq. ft. and 4730 sq. ft. This community is going to have nine-hole golf course and ample open spaces, 5 swimming pools, exclusive and huge club houses, jogging track and a lot of outdoor amenities as part of it.

Greater Noida is going to have more prominence in the NCR region due to its excellent connectivity to other areas of North India. Godrej Golf Links are located well in Sector 27 in Greater Noida which enjoys great location advantage and it is located closely to Pari Chowk. The upcoming metro station is located closely to this property and it promises great appreciation to the investors. Here, every individual villa has exemplary view, access to sports amenities, 24×7 security, branded fittings, and quality interior. It is known to be a great villa available at very affordable rate near the capital city of India. Godrej Properties is all set to offer its investors world-class project at Greater Noida.

The developer is pleased to offer the most iconic development in Godrej Golf Links villas, flats and apartments. It is known to be a recreational and Golf Township spread over 100 acres. Crest & Evoke hosts some of the handpicked luxuries in this project where every corner exudes luxury at its best.

Godrej Golf Link Key features

• Modular kitchen with Italian marble flooring, appliances,

• Private party terrace deck

• Private miniplex in lounge

• Private elevator

Godrej Golf Link Villas is located conveniently around Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The project is offering unmatched connectivity. If offers all of the prominent landmarks and places for daily needs like educational institutions, well known hospitals, commercial shops, departmental stores, banks/ATMs, 24×7 pharmacy, parks, recreational areas and entertainment venues.

The project has ample opportunities to personalize your home. You can choose your own palettes. It has wastewater management system, luxury marble flooring, modular kitchens, iconic clubhouse, private parks, tennis and squash courts, cultural complexes and herb garden. It is located in the proximity to JEWAR Airport, an upcoming international airport.

Neighborhood in Godrej Golf Links

• Connectivity to Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway

• 1 minutes from Pari Chowk

• 3 minutes from Yamuna Expressway

• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj

• 3 minutes from Noida Expressway

• 25 minutes from Sector 18 Noida

After giving excellence in 12 cities, Godrej Properties is pleased to announce the first step of vision to turn Noida into a world-class city. The developer is coming soon to launch a township over 100 acres in Greater Noida, named Godrej Golf Links.

