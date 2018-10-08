Global Pigment Market Research Report, Analysis, Trends, Global Titanium Dioxide Market, Largest titanium dioxide market, Paint Coating Pigment Market Global : Ken Research

HOW GLOBAL PIGMENTS MARKET IS POSITIONED?

Global Pigments market is at a mature stage. The global pigment market grew from USD ~ billion in 2012 to USD ~ billion in 2017. The largest end user segment for pigments is the paints and the coatings industry. Following the paints and coatings industry, the largest consumers of pigments are the plastic, printing ink and the construction industry. The rapidly growing middle class along with the strong and steady growth of the industrial sector in China and India have made the APAC region the growth engine of the global pigment market. The pigment market in Europe and US is mature, however, pockets of regional growth opportunities can be found driven by local requirement. Strict implementation of environmental regulations has affected the global commodity pricing of many products.

It has also softened the export of pigments from China as well as domestic consumption in China. The REACH regulations have had a negative impact on consumption of pigments in Europe as well as global market as it is a big hurdle for the smaller suppliers who do not have the necessary resource to provide compliance material. Big players in the ecosystem have invested in developing newer products with environmental, manufacturing and cost sustainability in order to broaden their product portfolio.Industrial and architectural pigments have witnessed more or less similar growth patterns. However, the differentiation in demand for colors and properties from different end product manufacturers has widened the spectrum of the pigment industry globally.

GLOBAL PIGMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Pigments

China was the largest consumer for inorganic pigments followed by US, India other European, Asian and CIS countries.Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) alone dominated the entire pigments market due to its wide usage in paints, plastics, papers, inks, medicines, toothpaste, skimmed milk, sunscreens, cement, tiles and other applications. The organic pigments market performance is parallel to the development of the various coatings market segments plus additional effects like color trend and replacement of lead chromates mainly in emerging markets. . Organic pigments have been gaining importance over the globe owing to its safe usage, irrespective of the price component and have become the preferred choice for both organized as well as unorganized segment over the globe

By Type of Market Structure

The Organized players have well established production plants spread across the globe to provide deliveries as per the production schedule of the client while maintaining a consistent quality.While the unorganized manufacturers usually have a limited number ofproducts, which are customized to cater the demand of only a few industries or the local market requirement.

By Type of End User Application

Applications such as architectural and refinishing, aerospace, automobile, furniture, decorative, industrial maintenance, marine and traffic markings are the major sectors that have boosted the demand for paints & coatings globally. Pigments are generally chosen over dyes for the coloration of plastics majorly due to their superior fastness properties. Printing ink is the third largest industry that drives the demand for pigments across the globe. The overall consumption volume as well as value of construction pigments has increased in the past two years. Other industries that have application of pigments mainly include food & beverages, cosmetics, textiles, paper and rubber industry.

China Pigment Market Size: Pigments industry in China was driven by technological developments and growth of major end users segments. The market grew with a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017. In 2017, the Chinese pigment market was valued around USD ~ billion.

China Pigment Market Future Projections: The pigment market is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~% during 2017-2022. The market is expected to reach around USD ~ billion by 2022. As people’s living standards improve, domestic demand for automobiles will grow further. Therefore, the next few years the pigment industry sales will continue to maintain steady growth.

China Pigment Market Segmentation:

By Type of Pigment (Inorganic & Organic): As of 2017, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of titanium dioxide. There are numerous small and medium-sized manufacturing companies, and the industrial concentration is not high, which limits the further development of China’s titanium dioxide industry. The world’s organic pigment industry has shifted to Asia, and China has become the world’s largest producer and exporter of organic pigments influenced by various factors such as the intensified market competition and a huge domestic market

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, Tronox Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Clariant Corporation, Meghmani Organics, Sudarshan Chemicals and DIC Corporation are major market players in pigments industry. Mergers & acquisitions is a very common strategy in colorant market. Majority of the leading Chinese manufacturers produce inorganic pigments owing to its widespread application in coatings, plastic & ink industry which are the largest end user of pigments in China. Major parameters for competition among pigment manufacturers are; product portfolio and quality, no. of end-users served, pricing, manufacturing process and technology.

Trade Scenario In Global Pigments Market

The pigment market is highly competitive. Reasonable prices have become the key point when downstream customers purchase pigments. In recent two years, the export prices were low while the volume was large. In August 2016, the export of pigment from China dropped as a result a surge in prices in the global market was witnessed.

For HS codes 3201, 3202, 3203, 3205, 3206, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3210, 3211 & 3212 Germany USA and China have been the leading export countries. They were followed by Japan, Netherlands, Belgium, UK, Italy, France and Spain respectively. However, in case of pigments China has been the largest exporter of pigments. Other major pigment exporting countries are India, US, Germany, UK and Brazil.

Future Outlook And Projections In Global Pigment Market

The global pigment market is expected to grow from USD ~ billion in 2018 to USD ~ billion in 2022. Paints and the coatings industry is likely to remain the dominant application industry followed by plastic, printing ink and the construction industry. Use of inorganic pigments in a range of industries is expected to be gradually replaced by organic pigments that are environment friendly and less toxic to humans as well. Industrial and architectural pigments are likely to witnessed more or less similar growth patterns. Although the market is largely mature in developed countries in North America and Europe, regional/ localised growth will propel the market forward in these countries. Implementation of strict environmental policies will lead to concentration of the market and development of newer products.

