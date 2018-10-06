Useful Web Development Tools

Today, it is no secret that web development has become quite a popular thing to do for technology experts and followers. Their task becomes easier with the proliferation of different web development tools.

The following are only some of the best examples of tools for web development:

* Blueprint: This tool is a CSS framework that helps minimize the number of CSS code that you will need to write. This is done by incorporating styles that are commonly-used by developers, like page layouts.

* A graphical user interface known as CSS Grid Builder is a Yahoo-made CSS framework that offers page layout combinations totaling to around 1,000. The CSS Grid Builder makes a web developer’s work simpler because it is able to generate CSS-based layouts in an instant. Web developers get the HTML by just pressing a code.

* The JavaScript Code Improver is a very simple application that allows web developers to format his JavaScript in the fastest way possible. It formats JavaScript in such a way that makes it easier to read and understand.

* Firefox is not far behind as it has a Web Developer extension that is both useful and extremely time saving. Several of the things that a Firefox Web Developer extension can do include identifying CSS/JavaScript errors, validating XHTML, and helping visualize the structure of a web page.

* Containing a vast collection of web design patterns, the Yahoo Design Pattern Library helps web developers come up with sophisticated design solutions that makes work easier and faster. Examples of what a web developer can find in a Yahoo Design Pattern Library include drag and drop solutions and breadcrumb navigation.

* The Internet Explorer Developer Toolbar is the best option for web developers who want to have an add-on that is both useful and accessible.

* A tool that can be used for multi-purpose testing is known as Test Everything. Aside from helping web developers validate page rank, Test Everything also helps save time and speed up the development process by allowing web developers to test their design in a variety of browsers, as well as confirm XHTML web standards. Basically, Test Everything is a multi-tasking tool.