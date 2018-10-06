Electric Pasta Maker : Markets Reach $2 Billion By 2024

Restaurants use more Electric Pasta Makers than homes do, because they are so much more time constrained than is a homemaker. The home person can run a less expensive manual pasta maker without noticing the 15 minutes it takes to make the delicious pasta. But a restaurant is constrained by the need to serve a lot of people at the same time and needs to make the most of manual labor, preferring an automated machine when possible.

Worldwide, the Electric Pasta Maker market at $1.3 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $2 billion by 2024.

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/electric-pasta-maker-market

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Electric Pasta Maker markets respond to the advantages brought by robotic capability. Freshly made pasta provides superior quality to the consumer and is highly desirable. The quality and the customization of fresh made pasta makes it desirable.

Worldwide Electric Pasta Maker has many applications: restaurant and home.

Growth is a result of the continuing appeal of freshly made pasta and the customization to the consumer that is possible with the Electric Pasta Makers. Geographically, this report is split into the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

