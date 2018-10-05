Zaggle announces corporate partnership with Ketan Diamonds

Hyderabad-based digital payments and group dining deals company, Zaggle, has partnered with Ketan Diamonds, a new entrant in the online diamond jewellery market in the country. With this partnership, all customers holding Ketan Diamond Gift Card powered by Zaggle can purchase and make payments seamlessly.

Zaggle has partnered with Ketan Diamonds to provide an alternate payment acceptance platform and mode of payment in the form of co-branded physical &e- gift cards. All that the user has to do is key in the Ketan Diamond Gift Card number at the time of making payment for the selected product.

Founded in April 2018 by Mrs. Supriya Sampath, Ketan Diamonds is an online division of Rushabh Jewellers based in Bangalore. Rushabh Jewellers came into existence in 2015 as the rebranded version of its originally founded store in 1994. Ketan Diamonds has wide range of finest jewellery collection comprising of diamond jewellery, gold jewellery and gold coins.

Zaggle believes in providing its customers with the best in class loyalty program experience by allowing its users to avail benefits from an array of elite partners. Therefore, having seen the extremely stylish and trendy collection of jewellery by Ketan Diamonds, Zaggle has signed them as their first online jewellery partner for their gift card program.

The move will accelerate Ketan Diamonds’ customer base and visibility and will be a unique value added category in Zaggle’s bouquet of offerings.

Speaking on the tie up, Mr. Raj N Phani, Founder & Chairman, Zaggle said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with Ketan Diamonds. We at Zaggle aim to provide the best deals to our customers through our gift cards. As diamonds are considered to be a woman’s best friend and also the best gift to be presented for any occasion, we are sure that this tie-up will engage more customers and will create customer delight”.

Commenting on this alliance, Mrs. Supriya Sampath, Founder and CEO Ketan Diamonds said, “We are extremely elated to be associated with Zaggle as we both have a common goal to connect customers to our services and products. With Zaggle’s remarkable merchant base and our distinctive jewellery range, I feel this partnership is indeed a win-win proposition for both the companies who are working towards creating an enhanced customer experience”.