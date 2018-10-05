KITEX appoints Krishnaraj S as the Chief Financial Officer

KITEX Garments (NSE: KITEX) today announced the appointment of Krishnaraj S as the new Chief Financial Officer and KMP of the company effective from October 1, 2018. He was with KPMG, heading Internal Finance operations for south locations.

Krishnaraj is a Charted Accountant by profession with over 13 years of experience in the field of accounts, audit, direct and indirect taxation. He has previously worked with Bharti Airtel Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited, Inditrade Capital Ltd as Strategic Business Planner for revenue achievement and measuring trends against company plan, and driving the management to achieve the target profitability. He was awarded the Star Performer by the finance department from Tata Teleservices and Bharti.