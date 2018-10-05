Hot Runner Market Report 2018 – Husky Injection Molding Systems, Seiki Corporation, Inglass SPA, Caco Pacific Corporation, INCOE Corporation, Fast Heat Limited

A hot runner system is primarily a gathering of heated components that are used in plastic injection molds which inject melted plastic into the holes of the mold. It contains heated components such as hot halves, gates and nozzles. The manifold allocates the plastic inflowing the mold to the nozzles, which pattern it precisely to the injection points in the cavities. To cater the need of global customers many key manufacturers will offer a wider range of products that will be ultimately more service-based, over the forecasted period with use of all technologies relating the molding machine.
High demand for increasingly complex systems and components, high adoption of hot runner technology across the molding industry, developments in modular designs, and advancement in analysis tools are the factors driving the growth of the global hot runner market. However, competitiveness in the injection molding industry may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, technical advancements and standardization to growth in the components sector might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The Hot Runner Market is segmented into type, application, and geography. The hot runner market is segmented by type into valve gate hot runner, and open gate hot runner. Further, the market is segmented by application into electronic industry, automotive industry, packaging industry, medical industry, and other applications.
Based on geography, global hot runner market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Barnes Group Inc., Milacron, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Seiki Corporation, Inglass SPA, Caco Pacific Corporation, INCOE Corporation, Fast Heat Limited, and Ewikon Molding Technologies Inc., among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Hot Runner Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Hot Runner Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Hot Runner Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
