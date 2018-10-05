Electric Aircraft Market is estimated to reach $14.87 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2017 to 2025. An electric aircraft is powered by electric motors. Electricity can be provided by many methods with batteries, solar cells, ground power cables, ultracapacitors, fuel cells as well as power beaming. With oil resources decreasing and disadvantages on greenhouse gas emissions increasing, electricity is an alternative power source for aircrafts. With benefits of electric aircraft compared to traditional aircraft as well as lower cost of ownership of electric aircraft, the global electric aircraft market is expected to register the high growth over the forecast period.
Key factors driving the growth of the global electric aircraft market include advantages of electric aircraft compared to traditional aircraft, and lower cost of ownership of electric aircraft. But, necessity for development of high-density battery solutions for electric aircraft may limit the growth of the electric aircraft market. Additionally, electrification of large commercial jets would provide new opportunities for players in this market.The electric aircraft market has been categorized on the basis of Aircraft Type, Component, Technology, Power Density, and geography. By aircraft type, the market is further classified into Light Jet, and Ultralight Aircraft. By component, market is categorized into Electric Motor, Battery, and Other Components. Technology includes Hybrid, and All Electric. By power density, the market is separated into More than 500 KM, and Less than 500 KM.
Global electric aircraft market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are Yuneec International, Zunum Aero, PC Aero, Pipistrel, Lilium, Eviation Aircraft, Schempp-Hirth, Volta-Volaré, Electric Aircraft Corporation, and Bye Aerospace, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Electric Aircraft Market with respect to major segments such as aircraft type, component, technology, and power density
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Electric Aircraft Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Electric Aircraft Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Electric Aircraft Market
Aircraft Type Segments
Light Jet
Ultralight Aircraft
Component Segments
Electric Motor
Battery
Other Components
Technology Segments
Hybrid
All Electric
Power Density Segments
More than 500 KM
Less than 500 KM
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
