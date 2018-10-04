Total Wrist Reconstruction Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2019

Total wrist reconstruction treatment includes repair of any damaged ligament, tendon, bones or nerves in the wrist which causes pain and discomfort to the patient. Arthritis patients are more likely to suffer from wrist injuries. Rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are common categories of arthritis that increase the risk of wrist injuries. Apart from arthritis, carpel tunnel syndrome is another major reason that leads to wrist injuries.
Global aging of population, increasing incidences of arthritis and osteoporosis, increasing awareness about the available treatments for wrist injuries and increase in disposable income are some of the drivers for total wrist reconstruction market. While on the other hand, costs involved in wrist reconstruction surgeries, emergence of alternative technologies and intense competition from medicinal therapy are restraining the growth of this market. The global total wrist reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of treatment technologies such as:
Total wrist replacement (TWR)
Total wrist fusion (TWF)
Total wrist fusion procedural technique offers immediate pain relief but fails to restore wrist motion while total wrist replacement offers wrist motion. Geographically global total wrist reconstruction market is classified into regions such as:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Currently, North America dominates the total wrist reconstruction market, due to existence of a large geriatric population and is followed by Europe due early acceptance and preference for highly developed technology. Asia-Pacific is a promising market for total wrist reconstruction and is expected to undergo rapid market growth due to growth of the medical tourism industry, increase in general purchasing power of the patients, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, large pool of arthritic and osteoporotic population and increased awareness about the availability of advanced and more efficient orthopedic treatments. Some of the major companies contributing to this market include Depuy Synthes International, Biomet Orthopedics, Acumed LLC and Zimmer Holdings, Inc.This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
This report provides comprehensive analysis of
Market growth drivers
Factors limiting market growth
Current market trends
Market structure
Market projections for upcoming years
This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.
