IDI Consulting Helps Fund Blood Cancer Research and Treatments Through the Light the Night Walk

Pittsburgh, PA, October 02, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – IDI Consulting today announced its participation in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk for the third straight year. To show support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to cure blood cancer, IDI Consulting has created a team to raise funds for and walk in the Light The Night Walk on October 11th.

The 2018 Light The Night Walk’s fundraising goal is $1,0220,000, and the surrounding community has raised over a fourth of the overall goal, so far. IDI Consulting has made an initial contribution to this cause and will donate additional funds through fundraising efforts, which include a Hole-in-One Contest at Fox Chapel Golf Club with all proceeds going directly to the Light The Night campaign effort. Every dollar donated to the IDI Consulting Light The Night Team will be matched 100% by the company.

“We keep supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk because they help fund cutting-edge research to advance cures for cancer and ensure that patients have access to quality, affordable care. There isn’t a cure for cancer yet, and until there is we will continue to help fund research that could eliminate cancer,” says William Thomas, IDI Consulting Managing Partner.

To learn more about and make a donation to IDI Consulting’s fundraising team, visit: https://pages.lightthenight.org/wpa/Pttsbrgh18/IDIConsultingLLC

About Light The Night

Light The Night is a signature fundraising event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that raises funds for lifesaving research to find blood cancer cures and support individuals currently battling cancer. Nearly 1 million people participate in 140 walks across North America. For more information, visit: LightTheNight.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

