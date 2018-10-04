Dynamic Landscape Of Australian Packaging Market Outlook: Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Trends And Opportunities In The Australian Packaging Industry: Analysis Of Changing Packaging Trends In The Food, Cosmetics And Toiletries, Beverages And Other Industries’ states that the Australian Packaging Market is anticipated to grow from 31,862.5 million units in 2017 to 34,045.5 million units in 2022, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the period 2017-2022. With the increase in the consumerism the market is growing, that will steer the demand for customers packaged goods. Moreover, in the Australian market the packaging can be done with the various types of product which includes rigid plastics, rigid metal, paper & board, flexible packaging, glass packaging, reseal able packaging, lightweight packaging and several others. Whereas, busy professionals leading a frantic lifestyle will operate the demand for compact, on-the-go packs. The small-sized packs will also aid portion control in food consumption which is a key area for managing obesity in the country. Moreover, there is a rising consumer tendency towards premium goods packaged in unique or novel packages, as well as consumer awareness towards environment preservation or protection, operating the use of non-polluting packages in the country.

In the recent trend, undoubtedly packaging is playing important role in transporting goods from one place to another and is considered both such as science and art. Moreover, in the present era numerous packaging choices are available in the various sectors of the industry as packaging can be done in numerous ways and of various types which are having different applications. The packaging market is growing more significantly as it is increasingly being used as a point of comparison in beauty and personal care as companies and brands seek to add value, attain visual impact and stimulate customers. In Australia, the status of craft beer and craft RTD tea pursued to grow and this turned up the favored packaging format for many small glass bottle, and craft beer brands which are significantly used by many craft RTD tea brands. The Australian packaging market key players are performing effectively as packaging is majorly used to protect the good from brokerage which led the market growth in the recent trend.

The key players of Australian packaging is doing effective functioning for enhancing the product value whereas, many companies have commenced rebuilding the quality of product packaging to more strongly to differentiate their brands from others. The uniqueness in packaging is anticipated to be the main differentiator for victorious product with color decryption on packaging within a product line being a present trend. With the wide usage and various applications of the packaging the demand and market growth will rise more significantly. Whereas, the Amcor Ltd, Orora Ltd, Pact Group Holdings Ltd, Royal Wolf Holdings Ltd, PRO-PAC Packaging Ltd, SECOS Group Ltd and others are the major key players which are doing effective working for enhancing the quality of the product and to increase its sales volume. Therefore, in the coming years, the Australian Packaging market will grow more significantly with the efficient working of key players and by increasing importance of packaging across the globe over the decades.

