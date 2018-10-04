Cyber Security Market In Healthcare with a estimation 15% CAGR growth by 2022

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Cyber Security Market in Healthcare: By application (Infrastructure Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Mobile Security, Transaction Security, Risk & Compliance, Identity & Access Management, IoT Security and Data Security); By Solution (Solution Component, Health care Cyber Security Solutions, Breach Detection Solutions, Data Loss Protection Solutions, Risk and Compliance Solutions) and Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by access control and distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, which prevents highly sophisticated attacks on the network.

Geographically, North America held the major share of the healthcare cyber security market in 2017, and it is still expected to lead the market for the forecast of period 2018 to 2023. The presence of medical and healthcare infrastructure, high spending on healthcare information technology and presence of pharmaceutical and medical device companies has driven the growth of the cyber security market in healthcare in North America.. The cyber security in healthcare market in Asia-Pacific is growing at a rapid pace. This is due to investment in improvement in healthcare industry, in countries of China, Japan, and India.

Selected Solution Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The Cyber Security in Healthcare Market is categorized into solution type, application and geography. In the solution type segment, risk identity and access management segment is the fastest growing segment. . Today, advancement in technology has made possible to overcome data thefts in healthcare organizations. The high adoption of premier security has helped the organizations from data loss prevention, and endpoint protection. Cyber security has prevented multi-stage attacks in sensitive data.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

•Increasing use of portable devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops in healthcare organizations is enhancing growth of the cyber security solution in healthcare industry.

•Growing development on online customized applications for healthcare apps developed by third party developers is increasing in marketplace. When the vulnerabilities are found in applications, it takes more than a month to develop, test and implement code fixes. This led the visibility of web application for attackers for months, and opened opportunities for the competitors to work upon on it.

•ImpervaSecureSphere Web Application Firewall (WAF) security based software came up with its defending model for web application attacks, protecting from account access and technical attacks like SQL injections. This implementing a WAF enables the healthcare organization to virtually patch application vulnerabilities to reduce the exposure time from months to days and that has led to its adoption in health care.

Key Players of the Cyber Security in Healthcare Market

The key players operating in the healthcare cybersecurity include IBM, Cisco, MacAfee, Symantec, FireEye, and Trend Micro Inc. Increasing amount of electronic medical record has become highly sensitive. IBM’s cyber security came up with an optimized existing applications to address the cyber threats with open cloud security solution named as CISOs tools. Trend Micro Inc., is known for its solutions like ensure compliance, provide authorised access to key data, prevent data leaks, evolve and enforce data security policies. These set of solutions will help you to secure web based applications, virtual environments, and sensitive data adds to the challenge.

The Fiber Optics Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The growing malware techniques of cyber threats will drive the demand for cyber security in healthcare market.

A. Cyber Security Market in Healthcare By Solution

1. Solution Component

2. Health care Cyber Security Solutions

3. Breach Detection Solutions

4. Data Loss Protection Solutions

5. Risk and Compliance Solutions

B. Cyber Security Market in Healthcare By Application

1. Infrastructure Security

2. Endpoint Security

3. Application Security

4. Mobile Security

5. Transaction Security

6. Risk & Compliance

7. Identity & Access Management

8. IoT Security

9. Data Security

C. Cyber Security in Healthcare By End-User

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Pharmaceutical Companies

D. Cyber Security in Healthcare Market By Geography (16+ countries)

E. Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Entropy

F. Company Profiles

1. Paulo Alto

2. Northrop Grumma

3. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

4. Oracle Corporation

5. ID Experts

6. MedCrypt

7. Cylera

8. Health Linkage

9. Company 9

10. Company 10

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

