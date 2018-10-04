Consumer Robotics Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2023

Market Highlights

The global consumer robotics market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the consumer robotics market. With the technological advancement of in robotics, which is integrated with voice and speech recognition, gesture control and others are propelling market growth to the large extent. With the huge requirement of high speed internet connectivity, which is propelling market growth of the Consumer Robotics Market to the large extent. With the advancement in technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning which is integrated with consumer robotics are widely used among users.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to advancements in navigation systems and artificial intelligence, which is driving the consumer robotics market growth. The prominent companies such iRobot Corporation (U.S), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Jibo, Inc. (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S), Hasbro, Inc. (U.S), are providing consumer robotics solutions in the market. These major players are investing in manufacturing of consumer robotics and providing solution across the world.

The global consumer robotics market is expected to reach USD ~ 17 billion at a CAGR of over 19% by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global consumer robotics market iRobot Corporation (U.S), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Hasbro, Inc. (U.S), WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong), Parrot SA (France), Google Inc. (U.S), Honda Motors Company Ltd. (Japan), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S), MAKO Surgical Corporation (Florida), Neato Robotics (U.S), Dà-Jiāng Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Jibo, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Frog Robotics (France), among others.

Global Consumer Robotics Market Segmentation

The global consumer robotics market is segmented into types, components, verticals, and region. The type is segmented into task robots, surveillance robots, entertainment robots, security robots, educational robots and personal robots and others. The components is segmented into processors, communications technologies, software, microcontrollers, displays, cameras, actuators, power supplies, sensors, manipulators, mobile robots, mobile platforms, wheels, legs, hopping, ball, walking and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into consumer robotics segment, into educational, healthcare robotics and industrial robotics and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

The global consumer robotics market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global consumer robotics market. The consumer robotics market is witnessing a high growth as these region as it widely used in various verticals such as automotive, educational, healthcare robotics and industrial. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the consumer robotics market during the forecast period. It is due to the huge demand of consumer robotics for assembling products, detecting and defusing bombs, surgical operations, product inspection, space missions, cleaning and household chores for various applications. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Consumer robotics companies

Consumer robotics providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Consumer Robotics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Consumer Robotics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Consumer Robotics Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Task Robots

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Surveillance Robots

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Entertainment Robots

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued…

