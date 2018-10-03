Overview of CNC Precision Machining of Nano quality control by Wonhyo Inc in Korea

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high-quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.

With our efficient and scientific management, we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction.

Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover, we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

CNC Precision Machining :

WONHYO INC, which has been loved by people all over the world for over 40 years, has a wealth of experience and know-how Produce world-class products.

Nano quality control

WONHYO INC produce precision processing equipment, precision measuring equipment and precision coating equipment required in dentistry.

Special Nano coating

A company that thinks about consumers and thinks about product quality. Endo magic file manufacturer Korea,

Magic Opener file

CHARACTERISTICS

Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing

Avoided thanks to frontal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort high Cutting power Double cutting edges. Dental device in Korea endo motor manufacturer