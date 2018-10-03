Defoamers Market is expected healthy CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2017 and 2025

Urbanization and industrialization are the two leading factors responsible for driving the global defoamers market. This is mainly due to a crucial role played by these products owing to their ability to prevent foaming in various industrial processes. With widespread advancements expected to occur in several industrial domains, this market is predicted depict an impressive growth from an overall perspective.

According to expert analysts, the global defoamers market is expected to surge ahead at a healthy CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period from 2017 and 2025. With this growth, the market is projected to gain revenue worth US$7.35 bn by 2025, which is a decent increase from a previous valuation of US$2.73 bn achieved in 2016.

Water-based Defoamers Anticipated to Trump over Silicone-based Products

The global defoamers market is mainly segregated into various segments based on product type and end users. Under product type, oil-based, water-based, silicone-based, and others, are key segments. From the perspective of end users, the market comprises an assortment of segments such as paper & pulp, water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, oil & gas, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, chemical, metal working, and others.

Of all the varieties present under product type, silicone-based defoamers are utilized the most in myriad applications. Pharmaceutical, petroleum processing, construction, and manufacturing of paints and coatings, are some of the key sectors where silicone-based defomers are extensively used. Thus, this segment fetches topmost revenue in the global defoamers market, thereby holding a leading position.

However, there are several environmental concerns regarding use of silicone-based defoamers, thus putting the onus on water-based and oil-based materials. Owing to strict norms imposed by many governments against silicone-based defoamers, water-based and oil-based defoamer varieties are expected to fetch splendid revenue in future.

Water Treatment and Paints and Coatings Depict Maximum Progress

Taking the end users into consideration, maximum demand for defoamers exists in the water treatment, paper and pulp, and the paints and coatings industries. Such a high demand makes these segments lead the market in terms of revenue generated. In 2017, the paper and pulp end-user industry ranked higher in terms of market share by achieving a 28.82% share in the same year.

