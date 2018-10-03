Complete Pre-Owned Car Checklist

Are you looking to buy a pre-owned luxury car? It may be prudent to know exactly what to look for in order to avoid any sort of surprises. Even if you easily find one that catches your fancy, it is always wise to ask the right questions before jumping into an investment.

There is always some uncertainty especially when buying a used luxury car. People wonder whether it is in the top condition or not? Is it worth the price and can you trust the seller? These questions are unavoidable and sometimes the wisest choice is to buy a luxury previously owned vehicle at an authorized and recognized dealer which can offer a number of benefits, including an industry leading warranty.

There are a number of key points to cover when looking for a quality used or pre-owned car.

Proper examination of the vehicle is very important as it allows you to check the paint finish for scratches, dents and a thorough look at the exterior.

You should also check for the uneven gaps and transitions on the doors, bonnet as well as on the luggage compartment lid or mudguards. They can give you a cause for suspicion.

Traces of extra coats of paint or any sort of differences in color can be the signs that the vehicle has been in at least one crash in its lifetime.

In addition to this, small details such as headlight glass, exterior lights and luggage compartment and the hood should also be examined for excessive amounts of wear.

Most importantly, you should have a thorough check on the engine compartment and engine operation. You should also check the oil, water and acid levels to ensure the car has been serviced recently.

The sound of the engine is especially vital. So, listen for noises such as chattering or rattling. Besides that, the idle speed should be constant.

