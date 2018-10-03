2018 Turbochargers Market Overview, Development Status and Outlook to 2025

Global Turbochargers market

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industry to meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.

Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Hunan Tyen

Weifu Tianli

Kangyue

Weifang Fuyuan

Shenlong

Okiya Group

Zhejiang Rongfa

Hunan Rugidove

To calculate the market size value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Engineering Machinery

Others

Segmentation by product type:

Mono Turbo

Twin Turbo

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Turbochargers Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Turbochargers by Players

Chapter Four: Turbochargers by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Turbochargers Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Turbochargers Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Turbochargers Industry Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Turbochargers marketResearch Findings and Conclusion

