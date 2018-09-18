Venture X Offers Coworking Spaces in Multiple National and International Locations

Venture X has multiple coworking spaces inside and outside the US. The company will open ten new locations in the US and three internationally. Venture X’s coworking spaces allow freelancers and independent contractors to work in a collaborative and technology-driven environment.

[WEST PALM BEACH, 9/18/2018]—Currently, Venture X operates 11 coworking spaces in the US and one in Canada. The company is expanding its services to ten more locations in the US. Additionally, it will soon open three branches outside the US.

Venture X’s Coworking Spaces Across the US

Venture X has locations in Colorado, Florida, and Texas. Among the three, Texas has the most number of Venture X coworking offices. Currently, Venture X Texas operates five offices, with ten more to open soon, in the state. Half of these new spaces will be in Dallas.

The current Dallas-Galleria location has an industrial loft design and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has a wide lounge that can accommodate up to 100 people, a centralized café, and high-tech meeting rooms. Similarly, the office has free parking spots and complimentary office supplies and equipment. Social and business events can also be held at the office.

In addition, Venture X will also open coworking spaces in Indiana, Louisiana, Indiana, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, California, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Venture X’s Coworking Spaces in International Locations

Outside the US, Venture X has a coworking office in Mississauga, Canada and will open more offices in Australia, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Apart from free all-day parking, Venture X’s Mississauga location provides free high-speed internet and complimentary coffee and tea. The location also offers cleaning services and a secure 24/7 keycard access. The amenities of the Mississauga location include a café bar, a lounge, open concept spaces, and meeting rooms, as well.

All Venture X coworking spaces offer diverse communities for entrepreneurs, startup companies, tech workers, realtors, lawyers, and other freelance or remote workers.

Venture X offers a franchise business model to investors interested in investing in coworking spaces, which can be a mixture of open space and private offices. These spaces can also be used as events venues, so the investor can generate more income.

About Venture X

David Diamond and his son, Brett, established Venture X in 2012 in Naples, Florida. The company allows franchisees to establish coworking spaces that inspire collaboration among professionals from different industries. Venture X is a part of the United Franchise Group, a large franchising company with over 1600 locations worldwide.

To look for a Venture X coworking space, check out https://venturexfranchise.com/.