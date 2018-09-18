Novelli Combines Elegance and Style with Branded Corporate Gifts

Taking a luxurious and bespoke approach to corporate merchandising, Novelli turns innovative ideas into sleek and elegant executive gifts made by internationally renowned fashion houses.

[TAKAPUNA, 18/09/2018] – Novelli, the largest leading promotional branding agency in New Zealand, offers bespoke luxury corporate gifts. Combining elegance and style, Novelli works with internationally renowned fashion houses for its range of luxury merchandise. The company also takes pride in thinking outside the box and providing artistic solutions to suit the client’s brand.

Bespoke Business Merchandise

Novelli specialises in bespoke work. The company’s team of design and merchandising experts work closely with clients to ensure every aspect of the merchandise — from the colours to the texture and typography — seamlessly reflects the company’s image.

By using solid hues with a luxurious touch of silver or gold, Novelli combines elegant design with clean minimalism to create sophisticated promotional items.

The company’s tailored approach to design can be attributed to its individualistic and bespoke strategy for branding and merchandise. Novelli veers away from catalogues and run-of-the-mill ideas and comes up with its own artistic solutions.

Luxury Items from Renowned Fashion Names

Novelli’s range of items includes stationery and office essentials, clothing accessories and luggage and other travel accessories. The company has expanded its collection over the years to provide the trendiest items to match the client’s industry.

The designers behind Novelli’s catalogue come from a selection of world-renowned fashion houses. Its focus on design is in line with Novelli’s goal to provide clients with a refined experience in corporate branding and gifting. Each product serves as a high-end executive gift that is premium-quality, elegant and truly bespoke.

About Novelli

As one of the leading business gift suppliers in Auckland, NZ, Novelli transforms innovative branding ideas into stunning luxury merchandise that meets the needs of forward-thinking clients. With its creativity and uniqueness, the company aims to bring innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to its clients’ branding and promotional efforts.

To learn more about Novelli and its range of services, visit https://novelli.co.nz.