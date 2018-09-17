Office Line Provides Quality and Innovation with their Range of Furniture and Fittings

Office Line, an Australian-owned family company, supplies environmentally responsible, innovative school and office furniture throughout the country.

Durability

Office Line’s furniture is durable – it is designed and manufactured for heavy commercial use. The company’s maintenance service and product care increase the life of the furniture by servicing or replacing parts, tightening fastenings and re-upholstering soft furnishings.

Office Line provides a range of products that cater for use in various communal areas where people need to work both as groups and individually. They provide expert advice and supply furniture for:

• Classrooms with a wide range of student chairs, desks, soft furnishings, teachers furniture, tray storage and accessories

• Offices with chairs, workstations, tables, filing and storage, soft furnishings and panels

• Communal spaces with library furniture, STEM furniture and accessories

Furniture, Fittings and the Environment

In an era where environmental degradation is rapidly increasing, more businesses are concerned about the environmental impact and implications of the manufacture, distribution and disposal of their products. Office Line ensures that the environmental performance of their products earns top marks, as well as the environmental impact of their actions as distributors.

Caring for furniture is economical and ensures comfort and safety. Office Line also offers a removal service to make certain that old furniture is discarded properly, donated or recycled.

About Office Line

Office Line is an Australian company that has been supplying quality furniture and fittings to schools, offices and communal spaces since 1988. With an understanding of the needs of the educational sector, the team at Office Line provides the best service and products, from planning to installation, to ensure durability, ergonomics and strength of the furniture.

If you need more information about Office Line, or have enquiries regarding their range of furniture and fixtures, visit their website at https://officeline.com.au.