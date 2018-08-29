Global Ethernet Cable Market to reach a market size of $1.1 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Ethernet Cable Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Ethernet Cable is expected to attain a market size of $1.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The Copper Cable market dominated the Global Ethernet Cable Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Fiber-Optic Cable market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The Industrial market dominated the Global Ethernet Cable Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Broadcast market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Ethernet Cable Market by Country in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the 110.8,533 market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Ethernet Cablehave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Belden Inc., General Cable, Nexans, Anixter Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric, and Rockwell Automation.

