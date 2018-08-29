Antihypertensive Drugs Market from 2018-2022: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Antihypertensive Drugs Market is observing random and spectacular growth at a high CAGR in forthcoming period. Hypertension is an undesirable medical condition whereby blood level rises to inordinately high levels and is characterized by primary hypertension and secondary hypertension. The generic term for hypertension is Blood Pressure (B.P).

The major market drivers are:-

Market growth for Antihypertensive drugs is improving diametrically because of rise in geriatric population and a stream of novel drugs coming in. Moreover, change in lifestyle habits such as smoking, diet and exercising also contribute to hypertension, thus adding to the market growth.

Top Key Manufacturers of Antihypertensive Drugs market are :-

Novartis

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Lupin

Other

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Product Type:

ARB

CCB

Other

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Applications:

Hypertension

PAH

Other

Geographical Analysis of Antihypertensive Drugs Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Primary hyper tension is more prevalent than secondary hypertension whereas primary hypertension has no underlying causes; secondary hypertension is caused by kidney, heart, endocrine or arterial disorders. The systolic pressure is in the range of 120-140Hg at rest and in the range of 60-90 mm diastolic. Hypertension arises when both these figures are at loss.

Hypertension could also lead to aggravation of other diseases that lead to cardiac arrests and increasing mortality. Based on therapeutics, the Antihypertensive drugs market is classified into diuretics, angiotenism converting inhibitors (ACE), Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARE), angiotensin receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, alpha blockers, vasodilators and rennin inhibitors.

The patient’s medical history will determine his first line of treatment and preference for drugs. For instance, diabetic may require ACE as his first line of treatment. Hypertension is lifelong disease that may require the patient to take medicines throughout the patient’s life. This is an indicator to growth of hypertensive drugs that will increase as number of patients grow.

Market restraints include patent expires of box-office drugs, generic erosion and launch of novel molecules. The patent expiry of drugs such as Diovan, Revatio, Avapro, Exforge and Biopress has impacted the antihypertensive drugs with generics. Geriatric population and lifestyle diseases on the rise are also a cause for rise in incidences of hypertension. Segmentation of Antihypertensive drugs market by type includes systemic hypertension drugs and pulmonary hypertension drugs.

