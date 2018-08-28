Global Home Healthcare Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Home Healthcare Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Home Healthcare Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Home Healthcare.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Home Healthcare Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Home Healthcare Market are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Omron Healthcare and McKesson Corporation. According to report the global home healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Home healthcare is a wide range of medical solutions, products and services, which provide health monitoring, treatment and regular support to patients at home. Home healthcare is generally less expensive, more convenient and as effective as care you receive in a hospital or nursing home. Primary factors driving this market include rise in base of geriatric population, increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, growing awareness about home health among the population, growing demand for affordable healthcare treatments, pressure to reduce the healthcare treatments costs, technological innovations, and government support to promote home healthcare. In addition, increasing acceptance of home healthcare as a cost effective alternative solution to traditional treatments and growing number of workforce related to these services increasing the demand for home healthcare services. Moreover, the construction and maintenance of hospitals are capital intensive in nature and incur large investments in terms of capital and operational expenses. Therefore, healthcare providers strategically with the help of mergers and acquisitions are now entering the rapidly growing home healthcare market in an effort to exploit on the available prospects in this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global home healthcare market covers segments such as, type, application and software. On the basis of type the global home healthcare market is categorized into home health monitoring products, home health services and home health solutions. On the basis of application the global home healthcare market is categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic, fitness and nutrition monitoring and other. On the basis of software the global home healthcare market is categorized into agency software, clinical management systems and hospice solutions.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global home healthcare market such as, Philips Healthcare, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Omron Healthcare and McKesson Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global home healthcare market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of home healthcare market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the home healthcare market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the home healthcare market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

