Global Ride-on Trowel Market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$101.0 Million by 2025

Some of the prominent players operating in the ride-on trowel market are Allen Engineering, Bartell Machinery Systems, Atlas Copco, Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., Multiquip-Whiteman, Masterpac, MBW Inc., Ltd., Parchem Construction Supplies Pty. Ltd., Shanghai Dynamic Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. and Wacker Neuson, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Several of these players are offering a wide product portfolio featuring user-friendly, ergonomic control systems for various applications and are focused on strengthening their sales strategies, in order to consolidate their shares in various regions, notes TMR.

A number of emerging and leading players are investing in product innovations. They are developing robust technologies featuring a combination of size and power to enable more time-efficient operation, in a move to stay ahead of others, observes the market research firm. As a result, the overall market is fairly competitive.

Witnessing ample opportunities in the construction industry in several developed and developing regions and continued expansion of infrastructural developments worldwide, the global ride-on trowel market is prognosticated to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025, according to TMR. The market stood at US$67.0 Mn in 2016 and is predicted to reach a valuation of US$101.0 Mn by the end of 2025.

Based on type of fuel used, ride-on trowels are powered by petrol, diesel, and electric. Of these, petrol-based ride-on trowel held the leading market share in 2016 and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The demand for these will primarily be driven by a burgeoning construction industry in various parts of the world, especially in emerging countries. Regionally, currently North America leads the global market, vis-à-vis revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period.

Operator Comfort Key Constraint Impeding Adoption

The lack of operator comfort and high maintenance of sophisticated machinery, along with their high cost of operation, are key factors likely to impede the adoption of ride-on trowels among relatively small contractors. Nevertheless, several prominent players are focused on engineering products that allow more convenient operation over extended period of time. The advent of advanced ride-on trowel lines with user friendly controls, easy maneuverability, and optimum operational requirements is a crucial factor opening lucrative avenues for market players.

Strict implementation of enforcement of labor laws and expanding infrastructure size are expected to accentuate the demand for power-based trowels. In addition, the launch of product lines that cater to less-intensive production finishing jobs and provides fuel economy and better finishing results is a notable development expected to augur well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.