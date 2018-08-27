Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts To 2023

Namely Cell Cycle Analysis Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Market Scenario:

The Cell Cycle Analysis Market is expected to show a prominent growth during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Cell cycle analysis products are used in numerous life science research activities as well as in biomedical research and clinical research laboratories. Cell cycle analysis is carried out to check the effects of various internal and external factors on cells. Increasing expenditure on cell level research by the corporate sector, government initiatives for cell research, increasing chronic genetic diseases, rising occurrence of cell-specific diseases, and cancer and aggressive strategies by market players are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, In March 2018, Agilent technologies which is one of the major players in the Cell Cycle Analysis Market acquired advanced analytical technologies for USD 250 million.

The high costs of cell analysis instruments and expensive maintenance might be a problem for small research groups and it can hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Company Profiles:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC.

Segmentation:

The Cell Cycle Analysis Market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as consumables and instruments. The consumables segment has been further divided into reagents, assay kits, microplates, and other consumables. The assay kits segment has been further divided into immunoassay and cell-based assay. The instruments segment has been classified into microscopes, flow cytometry, spectrophotometer, qPCR, cell counter, high content screening systems, and cell microarrays. The microscopes segment has been divided into electron microscopes, inverted microscopes, stereomicroscopes, fluorescence and confocal microscopes, phase contrast microscopes, Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM), and other microscopes. The flow cytometers sub-segment has been segmented into flow cytometry instruments and flow cytometry software. The spectrophotometers segment has been divided into fluorescence microplate readers, microplate spectrophotometers, and colorimeters. Furthermore, cell counters have been sub-segmented into automated cell counters and hemocytometers and manual cell counters. The synthetic High-Content Screening (HCS) systems segment includes cell imaging and analysis HCS systems and HCS software.

The market, by application, has been segmented into cell identification, cell viability, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell proliferation, cell counting and quality control, cell interaction, cell structure study, target identification, and validation and single-cell analysis.

Based on end-user, the market has been divided into, academics and research institutions, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceuticals (CROs and biotechnology companies), and other end-users.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The cell cycle analysis market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market is divided into the US and Canada.

The European cell cycle analysis market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The cell cycle analysis market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The cell cycle analysis market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Cell Cycle Analysis Market Regional Market Summary:

The Americas are likely to dominate the Cell Cycle Analysis Market owing to the presence of well-established research and development facilities, government funding to encourage cell level research and development, and rising prevalence of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, 15.5 million cancer cases were found in the US. The expenditure on cancer care in 2017 was USD 147.3 billion.

The European market is expected to be the second-largest Cell Cycle Analysis Market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the adoption of highly advanced technology. Moreover, a growing number of life sciences and medical research institutes in Europe is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Cell Cycle Analysis Market during the forecast period owing to the rising investments in life science and healthcare research and government support and favorable policies for the research sector.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the Cell Cycle Analysis Market due to an underdeveloped research sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor research and development facilities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.2.1 Research Objectives

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Report Excerpt

4 Forecast Indicators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.2.1 Corporate & Government Support in Cell-Based Researches

4.2.2 High Prevalence of Chronic Genetically Diseases

4.2.3 Growing Healthcare Industry & Increasing Medical Spending

4.2.4 Rising Incidence of Cancer

4.2.5 Technologically Advancements

4.3 Growth Barriers

4.3.1 High Prices Of Automated Cell Cycle Analysis Instruments

4.3.2 Reluctance among Researchers to Use Advanced Cell Cycle Analysis Techniques

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing APAC Market

4.4.2 Rising Stem Cell Research

4.4.3 Rising Cancer Researches

4.5 Macroecnomical Indicators

… Toc Continued!

