5G Infrastructure Market Offers Multiple Benefits in Telecom Industry

According to the new market research report „5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, RAN, Macro Cell), Network Technology (SDN, NFV, MEC, FC), Chipset Type (ASIC, RFIC), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2020 and it is further projected to reach USD 33.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 50.9% between 2020 and 2026. The major factors driving the growth of the 5G infrastructure market include increasing demand for mobile data services, rising importance of software implementation in communication network, growth of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in industries, and growing demand for high speed and large network coverage.

Consumer electronics expected to hold the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market

The growth of the market is attributed to the proliferation of 5G-enabled consumer electronics devices in the market. For instance, after the commercialization of 5G network connectivity, it is expected that there will be a high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed Internet connectivity. This is one of the main drivers for consumer electronics application. This is one of the main drivers for consumer electronics application and hence estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020.

The market for industrial automation expected to grow at a high rate between 2020 and 2026

This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

North America expected to hold the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market in 2020

The growth of the market is attributed to various factors such as increasing automation in different industries, rising number of subscribers owning more than one connected device, advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), high growth rate of connected/autonomous cars, increase in cellular M2M connections, high demand for on-demand video services, and growing trends of smart cities. In these applications, 5G network connectivity will be critical to carry out different tasks such as data transfer, data process, and communication. Thus, the growth of these applications in North America is the major driving factor for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

Some of the key players in the 5G infrastructure market are Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Qorvo (US), AT&T (US), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), MediaTek (Taiwan), Cisco (US), Cavium (US), Analog Devices (US), Verizon Communications (US), SK Telecom (South Korea), T-Mobile (US), ZTE (China), Korea Telecom (South Korea), China Mobile (China), and MACOM Technology Solutions (US).